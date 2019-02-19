Steve Miller Band Announces Tour; Blows Off Idaho

Brad Bartlet, Getty Images

The Steve Miller Band recently announced details on their upcoming North American tour . One noticeable omission to his tour schedule just happens to be the state he called home for close to three decades.

Miller purchased a home on 13 acres in Ketchum in 1987, and was an Idaho resident until 2017. He sold the estate, which included a recording studio and panoramic view of Eagle Creek, for $16 million, according to details at engelvoelkers.com .

The band did stop in Boise on August 20, 2018, for a show at the Idaho Botanical Garden. So far in 2019, his 35-date tour does not include a single performance in the Gem State. The closest the Steve Miller Band is performing this year to Twin Falls is at the Red Butte Garden , in Salt Lake City, on August 19.

The tour begins March 12 in Florida, and ends August 31 in his home state of Washington. Marty Stewart is the scheduled opening act for the shows.