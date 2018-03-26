Steve Miller Band With Peter Frampton Coming To Boise

Two of the most successful names in classic rock will be sharing the stage this summer at a popular outdoor venue in Boise.

August 20, the Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton will perform together as part of the Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series at the Idaho Botanical Gardens. Tickets are $75 for general admission, with VIP seating also available.

Both bands formed in 1966, and combined, have released close to 30 studio albums. The U.S. tour begins April 26, and includes more than 40 stops.