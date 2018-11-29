Still Don’t Have An Idaho Star Card? Here’s How To Do It

The Idaho Star Card is Idaho's real ID, you will need it to get on an airplane or enter government buildings. If you haven't gotten one yet, here is how to do it.

There is a list of things you will need to take with you to the DMV to get the star added to your license. Things like a non laminated Social Security Card, an original birth certificate, among other things. For a full check list click here



If you are still confused about the Star card and why you need it, you can look up more information here .

Basically, you still need a passport to travel outside the United States but you also need this verified Star Card to get on any plane or enter government buildings. If you plan on traveling any time soon, especially for the holidays, you may want to get on getting it if you don't have one yet.