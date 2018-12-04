Stolen Puppy Recovered in Idaho

The moral of the story is you’re probably on camera.

An animal shelter in Utah discovered a Cairn Terrier puppy was missing and a check of the security camera revealed a woman and two children smuggled the animal out. The Cairn is an old Scottish hunting breed.

Then came a break in the case. Police in one Idaho community pulled over a car after believing the driver may be drunk. There was a puppy inside as well. The dog was scanned and a chip revealed it was the missing puppy.

