Stolen Puppy Recovered in Idaho

The Cairn is a Scottish hunting dog. Photo by Franck Prevel/Getty Images

The moral of the story is you’re probably on camera.

The Cairn is an old Scottish hunting breed.

An animal shelter in Utah discovered a Cairn Terrier puppy was missing and a check of the security camera revealed a woman and two children smuggled the animal out.  The Cairn is an old Scottish hunting breed.

Then came a break in the case.  Police in one Idaho community pulled over a car after believing the driver may be drunk.  There was a puppy inside as well.  The dog was scanned and a chip revealed it was the missing puppy.

You can read more about the happy ending by clicking here at the website of the Salt Lake Tribune.

