Storms Knocks Out Power Around the Magic Valley

Thousands of people were without power in the Magic Valley on Sunday.

Idaho Power reported more than four hundred customers were without power in Dietrich, more than 100 in Shoshone, More than 1,000 south of Wendell, more than two hundred in both Filer and Buhl, and more than 2,000 in Gooding.

Idaho Power Crews are working on restoring power. Local law enforcement agencies and fire fighters are working on removing trees from roadways.

KMVT viewers have reported massive trees falling and damaging property across the valley.

Some downed power lines may still be live and dangerous. Highway Districts and Law Enforcement agencies are closing roads where necessary to prevent injuries.