Study Claims Twin Falls Has A Love Affair With Credit Cards

When it comes to credit cards, I have some good news and bad news for Twin Falls. The good news is we aren't the worst at managing them. The bad news is we aren't the best either.

Our friends at Wallet Hub broke down some of the major factors that determine responsible use of credit cards. The criteria is actually stupid simple, which is probably why I understand it. The study focuses on the average resident credit card debt, how much it would cost to pay off and the number of months to get that done. Here's what Twin Falls looks like on their credit map of shame.

It really isn't all bad. Twin Falls come in within the 77% percentile. I don't know about you, but my parents would have been thrilled to see me at 77% anything.

If you're not afraid to look in your own financial mirror, Wallet Hub has a handy credit card payoff calculator at the bottom of their website.