Study Finds Idaho Consumes Most Wine Per Capita In The US

Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images

New data from a US website that focuses on beer and wine trends is reporting that Idahoans are among national leaders when it comes to tipping the wine glass.

VinePair is a website headquartered in New York that produces content focusing on the lifestyle of people who enjoy beer and wine along with their travel and entertainment. VinePair shared recent findings by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism that show Idaho as the United States' leader in per capita wine consumption.

NIAAA

California was identified as drinking the most wine when compared to the rest of the nation, and also produces more than 80 percent of the country's wine. After all, they are responsible for the Napa Valley and of course the Catalina Wine Mixer .