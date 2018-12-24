Study Finds Idaho Has Highest Rate Of Dog Ownership In US

Greg Jannetta

Data from a new survey has shown that Idaho households trump all others in the United States when it comes to owning dogs.

The American Veterinary Medical Association has found that nearly 60% of Gem State homes have at least one dog, according to the findings . The national average in the US is 38 percent.

In 2016, Idaho pet ownership was listed at 70 percent of households, according to AVMA data . Rhode Island has consistently reported the lowest number of pet ownership nationwide.

The Border Collie is listed as the most owned dog breed in Idaho, according to a report by hoodline.com .