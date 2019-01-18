Study Says Idaho Is The Most Boring State For A Very Lame Reason

Idaho is full of things to do - just ask anyone from Idaho. But, if you ask people from other states you won't get the same answer. In fact - a new study says Idaho is the most boring state. If this recent study by Home Snacks were one of my kids, I'd be giving them extra chores. Seriously if my kids say they are bored I tell them I can find them something to do and then they go off on their merry way and entertain themselves. Because you can do that in Idaho since there is always something to do.

Back to the study though. Home Snacks says we are boring because more than half of us are married and married people are the worst(?). They also cite the low population per square mile as a bad thing and that Idaho drinks more wine than any other state.