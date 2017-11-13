Stunning Views Of Twin Falls From An Ultralite Trike

Sure Twin Falls looks beautiful from a hundred feet up, but this is still on my list of "Nope, Never Gonna Happen".

See, I am terrified of heights. It took me a few years of living here before I would walk out to the middle of the Perrine Bridge and look over the edge. The ski lift at Magic Mountain scares me. I used to be afraid to climb on a roof. So, seeing these people in their Ultralite planes (or trikes as some call them) is even a little hard to watch.

But, the beauty they catch while soaring over Twin Falls, the Shoshone Falls, and the Snake River Canyon is breath taking.