Stupidity Can Play a Huge Part in Idaho Wildfires

Yes, there are stupid people in Idaho. There are even more smart people who do stupid things (I was recently a member of this crowd).

Not very often do I agree with the writers of Newspaper editorials but someone at Idaho State Journal has his or her head on straight.

Wildfires are often beyond our control. Think lightning strikes and there have been more than a few torching the West this year, however. The paper points out it doesn’t excuse brain freezes. Last week I learned an exhaust system of a car can be in excess of 700 degrees Fahrenheit. Park over some dense brush and you’re asking for trouble.