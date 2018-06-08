Summer Fun For All Ages At Twin Falls Library

The library may not be the first place you think to spend your summer, but they have created something for everyone and all ages.

Even if you don't like reading, there are events and activities all summer long for preschool all the way to adults! Personally, I have to see what is on their list of books for their reading challenge!

Here is a list of different book clubs and activities they are offering. They even have some great family events like family Karaoke! Definitely glad my family isn't here to make everyone's ears bleed, but should be fun anyway!