Summer Night Party Today at Twin Falls Library; Movie Days Planned
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Twin Falls Public Library has several family-oriented activities planned for the remainder of June, including a party this evening.
The library this evening, June 20, will host a Midsummer Night Family Party. The theme is “all about music,” the library says, “so come ready to rock.” There will be crafts, games, snacks, stories and a movie. The fun goes from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday, the library will show movies.
It starts with the library’s “Friday Summer Movie” series beginning at 1 p.m. The movie is “Newsies” a musical is based on New York City newsboy strike of 1899 and the challenges the young newsies face as they go against big-business moguls.
On Saturday, the library will host its Movie Matinee. The flick is the fantasy adventure “A Wrinkle in Time,” a 2018 release based upon the book by Madeleine L’Engle. Among the cast is Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.
For additional library events, see the community calendar. All library programs and events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 208-733-2964 ext 200 or ext 301.