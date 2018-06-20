TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Twin Falls Public Library has several family-oriented activities planned for the remainder of June, including a party this evening.

The library this evening, June 20, will host a Midsummer Night Family Party. The theme is “all about music,” the library says, “so come ready to rock.” There will be crafts, games, snacks, stories and a movie. The fun goes from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, the library will show movies.

It starts with the library’s “Friday Summer Movie” series beginning at 1 p.m. The movie is “Newsies” a musical is based on New York City newsboy strike of 1899 and the challenges the young newsies face as they go against big-business moguls.

On Saturday, the library will host its Movie Matinee. The flick is the fantasy adventure “A Wrinkle in Time,” a 2018 release based upon the book by Madeleine L’Engle. Among the cast is Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.