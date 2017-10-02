Support Growing for Petition to End Beard Ban at BYU

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Now that Brigham Young University will offer caffeinated soft drinks on campus, some people are wondering if the school's ban on beards will end. Skyler Thiot started an online petition called "Unban the Beards at BYU" last week. He graduated from BYU in 2013. As a student, Thiot started the Facebook page "BYU for Caffeine" after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clarified its caffeine stance in 2012. The Daily Herald reports the online petition had more than 1,000 signatures as of Friday. Thiot is hoping for 30,000. Students have to abide by an honor code to attend BYU. It restricts actions such as premarital sex and alcohol consumption and also provides dress and grooming standards for students. The honor code was last updated two years ago.