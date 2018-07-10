Surgical Footage Of Doctors Removing Spear From Jerome Man

WARNING: This video contains graphic content.

On June 27, 2018, a man working in Jerome was impaled by a 40-pound spear that entered his lower back and exited his stomach. Following several hours of surgery, doctors in Pocatello were able to remove the spear, and save the man's life.

Justin Firth, 43, was flown to Portnuef Medical Center after co-workers managed to free him from a loader using torches. The procedure took four hours, according to information on YouTube. Doctors stated that had the spear entered just millimeters in either direction, Firth would not have survived the accident.