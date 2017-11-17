Survey: BYU Falling Short on Sex Assault Education

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Results from a Brigham Young University survey shows that most students think the Mormon-owned school needs to do more to educate them about sexual assault. The findings released Thursday also reveals that most students who suffer unwanted sexual contact don't report it to authorities. When they do, they most often tell their local Mormon church leaders. The survey completed by 12,600 students last spring also shows that about one in five students don't report assaults because they are worried about being disciplined under the school's strict honor code that bans drinking and premarital sex. The survey was done as part of a wide-reaching analysis of school practices after female students and alumni spoke out last year against the school opening honor-code investigations of students who report abuses. That was changed following an internal review.