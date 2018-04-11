(Survey) What Have U Done In Twin Falls? Tell Us Your Total!

You've probably seen one of these before. Now, we have designed one for YOU Twin Falls. Let us know if you've done any of the following, and give yourself $10 for each thing you've done. Don't forget to add your total score!

Here's the survey : (Each true response earns you $10)

Have you ever...

1. Been ticketed for speeding on Kimberley Road? ($10)

2. Had the nachos at the Ground Round? ($10)

3. Watched the sun set from the Perrine Bridge lookout? ($10)

4. Been to the Orpheum Theatre this year? ($10)

5. Had an Oreo Cookie Blizzard at DQ? ($10)

6. Walked the Canyon Trail? ($10)

7. Had O'Dunken's Clam Chowder? ($10)

8. Snuck your own snacks or drinks into the Magic Valley Cinemas? ($10)

9. Watched a base jumper complete the Perrine Bridge jump? ($10)

10. Posted on Twin Falls/Magic Valley Rants & Raves? ($10)

11. Eaten a cordial cherry at Death By Chocolate? ($10)

12. Seen the movie " Breakfast of Champions ?" ($10)

13. Played Frisbee Golf at CSI? ($10)

14. Had surgery at St Lukes? ($10)

15. Bowled at strike at a Twin Falls' bowling alley? ($10)

16. Had the "Las Vegas" at Sushi Ya? ($10)

17. Gotten sunburnt at Dierkes Lake? ($10)

18. Played golf at Canyon Springs Golf Course? ($10)

19. Gone to a Twin Falls' high school drama production? ($10)

20. Had the "Wallaby Darned" at Outback Steakhouse? ($10)

Now, add your score , and let us know how you did. Thanks for playin!