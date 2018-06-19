Survival Guide: Hwy 30 Music Festival Edition
This weekend is the Hwy 30 Music Fest! So here is some things you need to know if you are going to attend and keep your sanity!
Bring sunscreen: it is all outside and three days in the sun is bound to turn you into a lobster! Be prepared! Bring sunscreen!
Bring lawn chairs: there isn't a ton of seating, so make sure you have a seat and bring your own!
Bring a blanket/jacket: just because it gets hot during the day, the nights can be chilly. Especially if you forget to wear the sunscreen and burn.
Dry camping: it is still available. There are facilities that you can use if you plan on tent camping. Plus, it is a great way to not have to drink and drive. Plus you might want to bring stuff to shower with if you are camping, flip flops, etc.
Bring water: make sure you stay hydrated, especially if you are camping!
Bring Cash: most places now a days have a square or something that allows you to use a card, but it is better to be safe than sorry. You are going to be subject to a ton of new music and artists! The last thing you want is to not be able to buy a CD and get it signed. They do have an ATM on sight just in case, but again, better safe than sorry.
First aid kit: might be a good idea to have one sitting in your car or easily accessible. It is outside, it is a park, there will be kids, accidents happen.
Taking photos: make sure you are either bringing a camera or you have PLENTY of storage on your phone. There is a good chance you will be taking a lot of pictures, especially since a lot of the artists just hang out around the fairgrounds.
Research: if you aren't sure where to park or where to go, we got you covered.
https://www.hwy30musicfest.com/faq.html has any more information you may need.