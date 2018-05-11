SURVIVAL GUIDE: Lights and Lasers At Shoshone Falls

The Lights and Laser Show at Shoshone Falls May 17th through May 19th is likely going to be a huge event. So here is your Survival Guide for the event, to enjoy it without any headache.

1.) First and Foremost: DO NOT try to drive into the park to see the show. ALL vehicles must park at River Christian Fellowship Church at 4002 N 3300 E, Twin Falls, ID 83301. If there is overflow, those cars will be directed to an empty lot on that same road. There will be a bus to help get people to the event or you can walk in.

2.) BRING YOUR OWN CHAIR AND BLANKETS. There will be bleachers for people to sit on but we all know those are bound to put your butt to sleep 5 minutes into the show. Be comfortable, bring a chair and strollers for the kiddos.

3.) GET YOUR TICKETS EARLY! If you want to avoid the lines and guarantee that you are going to see the show, get them from the Visitor's Center before the night of the event. Then you can just walk in when you have your wristband and you don't have to wait in line. There will be 1,500 tickets sold for each night, so make sure you purchase them before the night of the event.

4.) BRING CASH! Not only is it just a good idea to make sure you have cash, but there will be other things going on as well. The Anchor Food Truck will have kettle corn, donuts, shaved ice and there will be concessions. Plus face painting, henna, bounce houses and more (these are NOT at extra cost).

5.) DO NOT BRING IN OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINK. Because there will be food available, no other outside food or drink will be allowed. Unless, it is to accommodate for children and food sensitivities.

6.) If you want to get the BEST view, get VIP Tickets! They are $50 and come with chairs and snacks on the main platform. That is going to be the best spot in the house.