Survival Guide: Twin Falls County Fair

There is so much to do in the 6 days of the Twin Falls County Fair! We have a survival guide so you don't miss anything!

1.) Figure out which events you REFUSE to miss and check out the schedule . Start here and then plan the rest of your day around those events and times.

2.) If you can grab your tickets before you get to the door, do it. You will still have to wait in line to get in but that line is typically shorter.

3.) Bring your own water, stuff a cooler in the back of your car, fill it with ice and bottles of water so you don't have to pay $4 for a bottle of water. Fill it full of soda too if you want.

4.) Wear closed toe shoes. It is supposed to be warm and flip flops are great, but large crowds and bare feet don't work the best.

5.) Bring cash. I feel like we have to say this at every major event, but you don't want to have to use an ATM and get charged when you want that hand made craft and they don't take cards.

6.) Either come hungry or eat before you come - this sounds dumb but hear me out. Come hungry if you want to indulge in ALL the FOOD! Come full is you don't want to clog your arteries with the delicious fair food and save a few bucks.

7.) SUNSCREEN! Keep it in your car, reapply whenever you can.

8.) Don't get suckered into the impossible carny games. Before you know it all your cash is gone and you still don't have a teddy bear.