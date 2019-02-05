Suspect Barricades Himself in Farm Truck in East Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX) - Two eastern Idaho men are behind bars facing several charges after running from police Monday, one suspect barricaded himself in a farm truck for more than an hour.

According to Idaho State Police, Gustavo Chavez, age 23, of Idaho Falls and Jose Moreno, age 19, of Shelly, were stopped by a trooper at the Blackfoot rest area in a small pickup when Chavez fled on foot.

After a search law enforcement found Chavez barricaded in a flatbed pickup and refused to come out for nearly two hours. Eventually, ISP and supporting agencies were able to get Chavez out from the rear floorboard where he had been hiding under a blanket allegedly with a loaded gun.

Chavez is facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, resisting and obstructing a law enforcement officer, operating a vehicle with the owner's consent, providing false information to an officer and being a convicted felon possessing a firearm. He was booked into the Bingham County Jail.

Moreno is facing charges of felony warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, along with charges of resisting and obstructing a law enforcement officer, providing false information to an officer and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. ISP alleges a gun was found in their pickup.