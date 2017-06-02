Suspect In Custody Following Attack on Woman in Twin Falls

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for witness accounts relating to an incident involving an attack of a woman in Twin Falls.

(tfid.org) On June 1, 2017, at approximately 2313 hours Twin Falls Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Quincy Street regarding a reported attack on an adult female.

The alleged suspect was reported walking in the area during the late evening hours of June 1, 2017, when he approached the victim asking for a drink of water. The victim went inside her home with the suspect to get the suspect some water. Once inside, the suspect attacked and battered the woman. The woman sustained injuries and was transported to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Twin Falls Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Eddie Taylor III. Taylor was subsequently charged with the following crimes:

Burglary, Idaho Code 18-1401; 1st Degree Kidnapping, Idaho Code 18-4502; Aggravated Battery, Idaho Code 18-907; Battery with Intent to Commit a Serious Felony, Idaho Code 18-911, and; Interfering with a 911 Emergency Phone Call, Idaho Code 18-6810.

Taylor is originally from the Dallas, Texas, area. He relocated to Twin Falls approximately six months ago. The initial investigation indicates that on June 1, 2017, Taylor III may have knocked on the door of at least one other residence in the area prior to making contact with the victim.

This investigation is ongoing. Twin Falls Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community, particularly residents living in the 500 Block of Quincy. If you had any contact with or observed the suspect walking in the area on June 1, 2017, or have any other information pertaining to his activities, please contact Detective Asmir Kararic at (208) 735-7211 or (208) 735-4357.

Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury would like to remind people to remain vigilant and watch out for themselves and their neighbors. “Although we live in a safe community, it is important that we all remain vigilant and watch out for our neighbors. This is especially true of neighbors who may live alone. Do not hesitate to contact the Twin Falls Police Department if something seems suspicious in your neighborhood.” said Chief Kingsbury.