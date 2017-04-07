Suspect in Idaho Murder Extradited from New York

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 61-year-old man charged in the killing of an 18-year-old Boise woman has been extradited from New York to Idaho.

Authorities booked Bruce Marchant into the Ada County Jail in southwest Idaho on Thursday morning. Sierra Bush, who was in the Honors College at Boise State University, disappeared in September and her body was found in late October at an outdoor location south of Idaho City, about 40 miles northwest of Boise.

Following an investigation, Marchant in December was taken into custody in New York on a warrant charging him with murder, rape and kidnapping. He fought extradition to Idaho, requiring Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign documents allowing Marchant's transfer to Idaho.