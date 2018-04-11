Suspicious Pipe Found Near Burley Armory Turns Out to be Antenna

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A report came in at about 11 p.m. Monday of a suspicious item outside the National Guard Armory in Burley, near the municipal airport.

Guardsmen at the armory returned from training and were planning on staying at the armory.

After they went out to eat, guardsmen found a white 5-foot PVC pipe outside the front doors with yellow wires on one end, believing it to be an improvised explosive, the police report said.

The reporting party said the pipe was not at the front door when they left and were not expecting any packages or deliveries.

The Twin Falls Bomb Squad was contacted and used its robot to examine the device, then finding out it was a radio whip antenna, commonly used on military vehicles.

Personnel were transported to a nearby hotel and Life Flight moved its helicopter to the Cassia Regional Hospital.

StateComm, hazardous materials team, State Fire Emergency Management and the FBI were contacted and apprised of the situation, the report said.

The scene was cleared near 3:00 a.m.

Authorities said they treat every suspicious item reported as threat until they find that it is not.