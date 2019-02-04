Suspicious White Powder Sent to Sen. Risch’s Twin Falls Office

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Police are investigating a suspicious white powder that was sent to Sen. James Risch's office in Twin Falls this morning.

According to Twin Falls Lt. Terry Thueson, the call came in a little after 9:30 a.m. when a package was opened at the office and a small amount of white powder was found. Twin Falls Fire Department Hazmat is also on the scene and the businesses that share the building with Sen. Risch's office are evacuated.

Lt. Thueson says no one was injured or complained of any sickness from opening the package. Police have set up a Unified Command in the parking lot near the office complex which is restricting some traffic. Lt. Thueson says there is no danger to the general public or nearby buildings.

If anyone needs to access businesses in the area they need to use Locust Street, access off of Falls Avenue is blocked. A hazmat team from Boise is headed to the scene to assist in the investigation. Lt. Thueson says the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Capitol Police have been called to also help in the investigation.