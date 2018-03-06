SUV Buried by Avalanche in Wood River Valley

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities say no one was injured when an avalanche buried an SUV in the Wood River Valley. The Blaine County Sheriff Office shared photos of what a appears to be a Cadillac Escalade being dug out by Blaine County Road and Bridge crews Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office says the avalanche hit the SUV, stopping it, the driver was able to escape before a much bigger slide hit the vehicle. The incident happened near the Frenchman's Bend area on Warm Springs Road which was closed off to traffic on Saturday because of several avalanches.