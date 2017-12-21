SUV Crashes Into Popeyes, Restaurant Closed Until Further Notice

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An SUV ran into Popeyes in Twin Falls on Wednesday afternoon, forcing the restaurant to close down until further notice.

Twin Falls Police and Fire Department responded to the scene around 3:20 p.m.

Police say the man lost control of his car and he hit the wrong pedal.

Employees of the restaurant say they were glad no one was injured.

"The restaurant had to close, because the damage on this side of the wall is the kitchen area. There's no water in some of the areas... to get to where the food is," said Officer Jerry Hutchinson.