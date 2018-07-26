Swiss Rolls Become The Latest Recall In Salmonella Wake

No! I always joke that it is the healthy foods like salad that will get you sick with salmonella and listeria. Candy and junk food would never do that to us. Now I have to stick my foot in my mouth...after I clean it. Obviously, don't want to get sick.

Swiss Rolls found in Walmart and other stores have been voluntarily recalled due to contamination concerns. There haven't been any sicknesses yet. An NBC affiliate website has details on which specific brands and manufacture dates to be wary of.

This recall goes along with previous recalls this week of Ritz and Goldfish crackers.