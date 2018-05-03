T-bone Crash Injures Seven People in Cassia County

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Seven people were injured in a T-bone crash near Burley on Thursday.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office said a minivan stopped at the intersection of 100 S. and 150 E. just after 10 a.m. When the van went through the intersection a truck collided with it.

The crash sent the two vehicles into a fence. The Burley Fire Department had to cut two people out of the van and all six people in it were taken by an ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital. Two were later taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The truck driver was taken to Cassia Regional Medical Center later in a private vehicle.