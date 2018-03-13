T.F. Archway Project Still Needs Donations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls Archway Committee is seeking the community’s help to raise enough money to build an archway that spans Shoshone Street from City Park to the County Courthouse.

Currently, the committee is about $86,000 away from the estimated $225,000 it costs to build.

The archway, which is designed to look like the Perrine Bridge, will have an electronic message board to announce community events and information. Those who donate may be eligible to have their names included in the archway.

The committee says it’d like to begin construction of the archway as soon as possible.

You can donate online or send a check with a completed form to: Twin Falls Community Foundation Archway Project, P.O. Box 5632, Twin Falls, ID 83303-5632.