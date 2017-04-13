T.F. BLM District Seeks Public Nominations for Resource Advisory Council

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Twin Falls District of the Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for six open positions on the Twin Falls District Resource Advisory Council.

The agency will consider nominations until May 26.

“We lean on our RAC members to help us serve the public better as we make land use management decisions that can be complex, particularly when there are diverse interests at stake,” Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney said in a prepared statement. “If you want to have a voice in this process, serving on the RAC is a great way to do it.”

Benito Baeza

The advisory councils, composed of 10 to 15 citizens chosen for their expertise in natural resource issues, help the agency carry out its multiple-use mission and stewardship of 245 million acres of public lands.

“The BLM RACs are an important forum for the community conversation that is a key component of public land management,” Idaho State Director Tim Murphy said. “By ensuring that RAC representation reflects a variety of perspectives, RAC members provide a valuable service to the Bureau by delving into issues and proposing solutions on a wide variety of land and resource uses issues.”

The Twin Falls District RAC has two open positions for Category1, three open positions for Category 2 and one open position in Category 3. The category descriptions are as follows:

Category 1 – Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use, and commercial recreation. Category 2 – Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations. Category 3 – Representatives of State, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.

Nominations must be received by May 26, and may be sent to Heather Tiel-Nelson, RAC coordinator at:

Twin Falls District

2878 Addison Ave. E

Twin Falls, ID 83301

For more information, email hnelson@blm.gov or call 736-2352.

Source: Bureau of Land Management