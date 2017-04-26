T.F. Kindergarten Registration Going on Now
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – You still have a couple of days to register your kindergartner for the 2017-18 school year.
The Twin Falls School District has opened registration for kindergartners this week. Parents can register at the following elementary schools and times:
Bickel, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Harrison, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lincoln, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Morningside, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oregon Trail, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Perrine, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pillar Falls, 9 a.m-2 p.m.
Rock Creek, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sawtooth, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Here’s a link to the attendance zone map, but if you have questions contact your neighborhood school or the district office at 733-6900.
Source: Twin Falls School District