T.F. Kindergarten Registration Going on Now

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – You still have a couple of days to register your kindergartner for the 2017-18 school year.

The Twin Falls School District has opened registration for kindergartners this week. Parents can register at the following elementary schools and times:

Bickel, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Harrison, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lincoln, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Morningside, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Oregon Trail, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Perrine, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pillar Falls, 9 a.m-2 p.m.

Rock Creek, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sawtooth, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Here’s a link to the attendance zone ma p, but if you have questions contact your neighborhood school or the district office at 733-6900.

Source: Twin Falls School District