T.F. Man Arrested for Alleged Child Porn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A 44-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Judah Carl Thomas Lyda is suspected of possessing child pornography, the office said in a news release Wednesday. Lyda was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail following his arrest.

The AG’s office Internet Crimes Against Children was assisted by the U.S. Postal Service, Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.