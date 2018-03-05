T.F. Parks and Recreation Commission Seeks Applicants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Applicants are being sought to fill a vacancy on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
According to the city of Twin Falls, responsibilities of commission members include attending the monthly commission meeting, advising the City Council on park-related issues, overseeing recreation programming and facility dedications. The person selected to fill the vacancy also will serve on the city’s Tree Commission.
If you’re interested in applying for the position, fill out the online application or submit a letter of interest by 5 p.m. March 23 to 136 Maxwell Ave., Twin Falls, ID 83301. For additional information, call 208-736-2266.