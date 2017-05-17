T.F. School District Appoints New Director of Operations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Twin Falls School District has hired a new director of operations.

Ryan Bowman, who currently works as principal of Buhl High School, will begin his new post in July. The school board made the announcement at a special meeting Wednesday night. He'll replace Brady Dickinson, who has been appointed the district’s new superintendent.

“I’m just excited for a new adventure and to be able to work in a great school district like Twin Falls,” Bowman said in a prepared statement. “Being able to work at the district level is something I’ve wanted to do for some time now, and it will be a new adventure to work with new people and get to know the community of Twin Falls.”

Bowman, who also has worked in Jerome and at Raft River, has both a teaching degree and administrative degree from Idaho State University. Bowman also recently received an Educational Specialist from Boise State University.