T.F. Seeks Idaho Artists for Downtown Commons Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho artists have the chance to submit ideas for the Downtown Commons, a public area across from the new Twin Falls City Hall.
The Magic Valley Arts Council, in behalf of the city, is inviting artists to apply for public art submissions that the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency’s Arts Committee plans to install on the northwest wall of the Downtown Commons. The council also is seeking art to cover five electrical boxes located along Main Avenue.
The call is open to all Idaho artists creating original artwork suitable in scale for reproduction in a large two-dimensional format. There is no entry fee and artists from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m., April 27, with the selected artwork expected to be installed in late spring 2018.
To review submission requirements and how to apply, click here.