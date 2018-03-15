Tax Commission: File in March for Faster Refund

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you haven’t yet filed your income taxes, consider doing it before the end of the month.

The deadline isn’t until April 17, but according to the Idaho Tax Commission, if you file in March you’ll beat the rush and get your refund quicker.

Makes sense: the earlier you file, the earlier you’ll get your refund.

“The Tax Commission receives fewer tax returns in March than in April. That means we can get refunds out the door faster,” Renee Eymann, Tax Commission public information officer, said in a prepared statement. “Once we get closer to the April 17 due date, the floodgates open.”

It's not too late – you still have a couple of weeks until the month turns. Eyyman said the Tax Commission expects to receive some 250,000 returns in April.