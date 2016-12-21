Tax Refugees Flock to Idaho

Idaho’s population growth is among the highest in the nation.

While the raw numbers are smaller than most states as a percentage the figure is third highest in the nation. It should come as no surprise high tax states like Illinois and New York are hemorrhaging people. This is a decades old trend. When I was a television reporter in Syracuse, New York twenty years ago I did a story at the local U-Haul office. So many trucks were leaving and so few coming there was a rental shortage. One state legislator returned from a conference in Tennessee where he had been thanked for exporting talent south.

One figure from a Chicago newspaper caught my attention. The city’s black residents are leaving in droves. They’re looking for work, low taxes and especially neighborhoods where bullets aren’t thicker than mosquitoes. Lefty still holds his nose when he speaks of flyover country but it won’t be long before he’s asked as the last one on the coasts and in Great Lakes cities to turn out the lights.