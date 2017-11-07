Taxpayer Funded Idaho Broadcaster Calls Prayer Useless

I’m not shocked liberals don’t believe in the power of prayer. Why would the godless believe you could petition God?

They’ve been mocking calls for prayer after the Texas shooting. Even the pastor of the church went on television and asked the public for prayer. I shared this with an Idaho public broadcaster (you pay her salary) after she snidely tweeted prayer was worthless.

She didn’t take it well. As you may know, taxpayer supported broadcasting allows the homely and the untalented an opportunity at employment.

She isn’t alone among the left. At the Washington Examiner there is a catalogue of bad behavior and the writer asks if Democrats even understand Christians are commanded to pray when times are bad and when times are good.