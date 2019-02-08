Ted Nugent Previews His Visit To Twin Falls

This is the kind of Ted talk I like. The rock star joined us on Newsradio 1310 KLIX to promote his February 16th visit.

Ted Nugent is also a TV star, having hosted numerous programs about his passion for hunting and firearms. You can hear our conversation by clicking here .

The interview was aired in segments over the course of an hour. The hosts of our gun show, Forrest Andersen and Todd Eccles, also chimed in between segments. They offered their own assessments while listening to Nugent's points.

The Motor City Madman spoke about the Second Amendment, the need to encourage training and the camaraderie of hunting. Nugent and his entire family hunt as a means of quality time and it also helps him unwind after a hectic concert schedule.

We also need to mention he sponsors a number of camps designed to interest children in shooting sports.

Nugent will speak next week at the old Sears store at the Magic Valley Mall. Tickets may still be available. Click here for all the details.