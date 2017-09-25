Teen Girl Makes Appeal For Pacific Northwest Family to Adopt Her (WATCH)
It takes a special kind of family to adopt a teenager. That's part of what makes it so challenging to find homes for teens that have no family of their own. That's the story of K-Lee who has made an appeal to find a family in the Pacific Northwest to adopt her.
K-Lee made this video to share her love of music and describe herself.
K-Lee's Youth Engagement Video from NWAE on Vimeo.
She also put together a playlist to share some of her favorite songs.
If you have a heart for your family to become K-Lee's family or just want to share her story, you can see her full profile on the Northwest Adoption Exchange website.