TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A teen was taken to the hospital after crashing an ATV near Buhl on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the 13 year old was riding a 4-wheeler at 1225 East and 4325 North in Buhl when he lost control, over corrected and was thrown off. The teen had not been wearing a helmet and hit his head on the pavement. He was conscious when airlifted to St. Luke's Magic Valley.