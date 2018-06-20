Teen Injured in Head-on with Semitrailer

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX) A teenager was hospitalized after a head-on crash with a semitrailer Tuesday night in New Plymouth. Idaho State Police say the teen, who has not been identified, was driving a Buick LaCrosse on Sand Hollow Road and crossed the center line hitting the truck head-on a little after 9 p.m. The truck driver, Blair Theuson, age 59, of Rexburg, was not reported to be hurt, the teen was taken to St. Luke's Fruitland Medical Plaza. ISP says both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The road was blocked for about two hours.