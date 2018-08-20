Teen Rescued from Pillar Falls in Twin Falls



TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A 14 year-old boy has been safely rescued from Pillar Falls. According to Lori Stewart with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department, the boy caught his foot in the rocks and several people helped to keep his head above the water.

He was rescued out of the water at 5:32 p.m. and taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley. Deputies say he was conscious and breathing, but in a lot of pain.

Lieutenant Daron Brown said, "it's a very dangerous spot. This is an area where we always talk about making sure that you have your life jackets." "Make sure that you have them, make sure that your children have them if you're going to be down here. In all reality, this is not a place for children."

Lt. Brown said that this marked the third rescue in two years at this location, as well as one body recovery.

He also praised the quick response of all who helped, including bystanders that kept the boy's head above the water.

Twin Falls Sheriff, TF Search and Rescue Swift Water Rescue Team, TF City Police and Fire all responded.