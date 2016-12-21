Teenager Dies in Eastern Idaho Snowmobile Accident

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Idaho authorities say a 14-year-old boy has died in a snowmobile accident in a foothills area outside Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville County sheriff's office says two teenage boys riding a snowmobile at about 4 p.m. Monday went over an embankment and the snowmobile rolled. Officials say one boy sustained injuries and the other alerted authorities and started life-saving measures until a deputy arrived to assist.

A helicopter airlifted the 14-year-old to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where authorities say he died. Names haven't been released.