Tennis Star’s Sun Valley Home Could be a Bargain

Got 4.7 million dollars in a closet?

Business Insider claims it’s just under 6 million dollars.

You could buy a swank Sun Valley home owned by the tennis pro Mats Wilander. He bought the place some time ago because he believed it was an ideal place for his kids. Apparently, they’re older now. Wilander is putting the mansion on the market.

The 4.7 million dollar price came from a story in the Wall Street Journal, which would be lower than the home is said to be worth. Business Insider claims it’s just under 6 million dollars. You can see some detail from the home and property by clicking here .

The price is steep for most of us but considering what some neighboring properties might fetch it would appear a bargain, although. What do I know? Real estate isn’t my racket!