Testimony From a TV Weatherman May Save Brett Kavanaugh’s Nomination

Let me vouch for Dennis Ketterer.

While in Washington a quarter century back he became associated with Swetnick

I’ve known him for 11 years. Friends who worked with him in Washington in the 1990s all tell me he is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. I agree.

Dennis has become one of the names media is following during the travails of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ketterer is a long time broadcast meteorologist. His broadcast career started in Idaho 4 decades ago. While in Washington a quarter century back he became associated with Swetnick after he explains they met in a bar.

She has accused Brett Kavanaugh of being present at several parties where she was gang raped. Her absurd story may collapse after Ketterer shared a tale of his own with the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

Dennis joined us on-air for what was part confession but also enlightening about the ways of Washington. You can listen to the attached YouTube video.