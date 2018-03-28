Texas Legislator Proposes Fine for Masturbating

A woman serving as a member of the Texas State Legislature would like to fine men who play with members.

She suggests fining men who masturbate $100 for each offense. Now, before you wonder if she has lost her mind she’s being facetious. She claims men who want to regulate her body should face regulation of their own.

After hearing about her proposal it struck me Governors in places like California and New York could be worried, although. Jerry Brown would pay off all his state’s bills in just under six months solely based on his favorite hobby!