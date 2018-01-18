TF Care Center Relocating ; Beans & Brews And Bakery Opening Also

Construction is currently taking place on three new developments expected to open in the coming months in Twin Falls, near the intersection of Cheney Drive and Washington Street.

The Physicians Immediate Care Center , currently located at 260 Falls Avenue, is relocating to a new Cheney Drive site, located across the street from Burger King and next to the Canyon Ridge High School tennis courts. The sign on the property says the business will open this summer. The care center has been operating at its current location for over 20 years, according to their website.

Physicians Immediate Care Center offers drug screenings, injury treatment, lab work, X-Rays, exams, and other immediate, same-day outpatient services. They accept most major insurances, are open seven days a week and do not require an appointment. Staff have been handing out fliers informing patients about the move, and have a sign in the lobby as well.

Construction is also underway on the new Kneaders Bakery & Café , and Beans and Brews coffee house, located in the same parking lot as the Burger King on Washington Street. Both businesses are currently hiring for management, according to Glassdoor.com.

Kneaders Bakery & Café currently has locations in Ammon and Meridian. Beans and Brews are found throughout southern Idaho, including Jerome, Boise and Pocatello. It's not yet clear exactly when these two businesses will officially open.