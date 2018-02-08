TF Police: Recognize This Guy?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls police want to know who a man is that allegedly stuffed his pockets with alcohol and didn't pay for it. The Twin Falls Police Department shared several images of a man with what appears to be facial hair in hopes of someone will recognize him. Police say the person of interest went into the liquor store on Blue Lakes Blvd N. and hid merchandise and exited the business. If you can help police, contact them through Facebook in a message or call dispatch at (208) 735-4357.

